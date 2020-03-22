Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Takes Position in Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 192,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,537,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.82% of Karuna Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. 54.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KRTX stock opened at $73.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.05. Karuna Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $152.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $106.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.11.

In other news, Director Heather Preston purchased 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.71 per share, with a total value of $147,005.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $243,814. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.67, for a total value of $200,907,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,295,397 shares in the company, valued at $506,610,630.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,265 shares of company stock worth $382,164.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

