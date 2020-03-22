Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.88.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Lovesac in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Lovesac from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE opened at $6.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.23 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.69. Lovesac has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $46.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.18.

In other Lovesac news, COO Albert Jack Krause bought 6,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $100,399.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,377.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.74 per share, for a total transaction of $254,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,170.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 43,776 shares of company stock worth $600,104 in the last three months. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,635,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,256,000 after purchasing an additional 116,255 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,148,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,433,000 after purchasing an additional 223,705 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 144.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 581,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,334,000 after purchasing an additional 343,805 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 529,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 172,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 971.6% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 417,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 378,910 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

