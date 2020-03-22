Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Decreased by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,349,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 781,593 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises 3.0% of Sculptor Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sculptor Capital LP owned 0.31% of Lowe’s Companies worth $281,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $10,996,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 210,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $23,139,000 after acquiring an additional 28,376 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 85,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 53,445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.3% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.28.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $3.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.36. The stock had a trading volume of 11,540,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,057,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $126.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.26.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

