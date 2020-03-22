Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) will post $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.21. Lumber Liquidators posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $273.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LL. ValuEngine cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Lumber Liquidators presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LL. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,165,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,382,000 after buying an additional 74,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Lumber Liquidators by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 860,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 41,418 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lumber Liquidators by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 558,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 54,228 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lumber Liquidators by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 10,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 221,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 130,543 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LL stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day moving average is $9.07. Lumber Liquidators has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $14.44.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

