LUNA (LUNA) Price Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. During the last seven days, LUNA has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. LUNA has a market capitalization of $59.04 million and $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUNA coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Coinone, KuCoin and GOPAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016973 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.46 or 0.02726210 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00192160 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00035896 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00034221 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

LUNA Profile

LUNA launched on September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. LUNA’s official website is terra.money. LUNA’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LUNA is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling LUNA

LUNA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, GDAC, Coinone, Upbit, Bittrex, Bitrue and GOPAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

