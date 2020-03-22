Lunes Trading 4% Higher Over Last Week (LUNES)

Lunes (CURRENCY:LUNES) traded up 42.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One Lunes coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and STEX. During the last week, Lunes has traded 4% higher against the dollar. Lunes has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and $3,503.00 worth of Lunes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.19 or 0.02663492 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00195629 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00041507 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00035496 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000181 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Lunes

Lunes' total supply is 150,728,538 coins. The official website for Lunes is lunes.io.

The Reddit community for Lunes is /r/the_lunes_project and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lunes

Lunes can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lunes using one of the exchanges listed above.

