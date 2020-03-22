Lunyr (LUN) Price Reaches $0.54 on Top Exchanges

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Lunyr has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lunyr token can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00008925 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, YoBit and Huobi. In the last week, Lunyr has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.49 or 0.02724397 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00190371 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00040877 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00034490 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000177 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Lunyr

Lunyr launched on March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lunyr

Lunyr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Gate.io, Binance, HitBTC, Huobi, YoBit, BiteBTC, BigONE, Bittrex and Liqui. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

