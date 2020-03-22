Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) Shares Acquired by Casdin Capital LLC

Casdin Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,098,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Magenta Therapeutics comprises approximately 4.3% of Casdin Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Casdin Capital LLC owned about 7.95% of Magenta Therapeutics worth $46,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 248.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, insider Jason Gardner sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $170,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,830,983. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Davis, Jr. sold 11,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $169,861.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,753.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,391 shares of company stock worth $384,406 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGTA opened at $6.03 on Friday. Magenta Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.85.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics Inc will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub lowered Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.