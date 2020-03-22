Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) versus Its Rivals Critical Contrast

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE: MGY) is one of 184 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Magnolia Oil & Gas to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Magnolia Oil & Gas has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnolia Oil & Gas’ peers have a beta of 2.02, suggesting that their average share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.5% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Magnolia Oil & Gas and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Magnolia Oil & Gas $936.14 million $50.20 million 13.27 Magnolia Oil & Gas Competitors $10.01 billion $468.00 million 4.22

Magnolia Oil & Gas’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Magnolia Oil & Gas. Magnolia Oil & Gas is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Magnolia Oil & Gas and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnolia Oil & Gas 5.36% 1.84% 1.45% Magnolia Oil & Gas Competitors -21.94% -3.10% 4.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Magnolia Oil & Gas and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnolia Oil & Gas 0 6 6 0 2.50 Magnolia Oil & Gas Competitors 2502 9423 12925 437 2.45

Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus price target of $13.13, suggesting a potential upside of 229.77%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 209.71%. Given Magnolia Oil & Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Magnolia Oil & Gas is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Magnolia Oil & Gas peers beat Magnolia Oil & Gas on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation. As of December 31, 2018, its assets consisted of a total leasehold position of 455,964 net acres, including 16,841 net acres with 200 net producing wells in the Karnes County portion of the Eagle Ford Shale; and 439,123 net acres with 846 net producing wells in the Giddings Field of the Austin Chalk. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

