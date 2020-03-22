Magnum (MGM) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Magnum has a total market capitalization of $742.00 and $210.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Magnum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Magnum has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Magnum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016893 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.86 or 0.02717385 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00191056 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00035771 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000633 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00034262 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Magnum Coin Profile

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. The official website for Magnum is www.mgmcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Magnum

Magnum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magnum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Magnum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Magnum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Magnum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.