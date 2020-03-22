Maincoin (MNC) Achieves Market Cap of $273,607.96

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. During the last week, Maincoin has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Maincoin token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin, Mercatox, BTC-Alpha and P2PB2B. Maincoin has a market cap of $273,607.96 and approximately $1,824.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maincoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00054025 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000612 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $258.02 or 0.04336027 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00069006 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00038287 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006409 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00016698 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00013068 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003810 BTC.

About Maincoin

MNC is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 297,165,258 tokens. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money.

Maincoin Token Trading

Maincoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Mercatox, Livecoin, Sistemkoin and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maincoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maincoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.