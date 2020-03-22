Maker 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.36 Million (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Maker has a market capitalization of $258.28 million and $4.36 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Maker has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Maker token can currently be bought for about $260.19 or 0.04334828 BTC on popular exchanges including GOPAX, Gate.io, Radar Relay and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker Profile

Maker (MKR) is a token. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 992,666 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com.

Buying and Selling Maker

Maker can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, OasisDEX, BitMart, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, HitBTC, IDEX, GOPAX, Gate.io, Kucoin, Switcheo Network, OKEx, DDEX, CoinMex, Bancor Network and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

