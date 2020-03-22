Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 175,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,000. Viavi Solutions comprises about 1.4% of Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Viavi Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,211,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,600 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,602,496 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,037,000 after purchasing an additional 772,180 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 215.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,082,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,243,000 after purchasing an additional 739,556 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,658,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,872,000 after purchasing an additional 593,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,160,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,405,000 after purchasing an additional 579,328 shares during the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $27,979.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,300.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VIAV opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.52. Viavi Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $16.35.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $313.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VIAV. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

