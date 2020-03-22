Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 10,000 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 2,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.68.

Analog Devices stock opened at $85.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.95. The company has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $127.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.16%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total value of $2,399,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,483,215.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,843 shares of company stock valued at $5,623,586. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.