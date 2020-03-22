Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 20,000 HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HFC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 29.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 39,889 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 80.3% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 17,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 5.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 5.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 955,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,278,000 after acquiring an additional 53,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 49.6% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 11,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HFC opened at $22.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.49. HollyFrontier Corp has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $58.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.96.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other HollyFrontier news, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 9,707 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $499,910.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,788 shares in the company, valued at $5,963,082. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $215,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 76,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,979.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

HFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on HollyFrontier from $50.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded HollyFrontier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on HollyFrontier from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.87.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

