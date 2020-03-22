Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,000. Concho Resources accounts for about 0.9% of Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Concho Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Concho Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Concho Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Concho Resources by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Concho Resources by 1,513.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CXO stock opened at $40.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.33 and its 200-day moving average is $73.31. Concho Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $124.53.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. Concho Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Concho Resources Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Concho Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.86.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

