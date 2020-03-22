Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Buys Shares of 45,000 Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 45,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,000. Patrick Industries makes up about 1.2% of Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Patrick Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 554.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the third quarter worth $110,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 458.9% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PATK. TheStreet raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Patrick Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Shares of PATK opened at $19.36 on Friday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $64.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $549.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

In other news, COO Kip B. Ellis purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.34 per share, for a total transaction of $97,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,451.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Scott Welch purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.27 per share, with a total value of $532,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,512.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 13,614 shares of company stock valued at $654,689 and have sold 87,401 shares valued at $4,839,209. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

