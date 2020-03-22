Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC reduced its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Franco Nevada accounts for approximately 1.2% of Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Franco Nevada were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 484,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,179,000 after buying an additional 31,905 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Franco Nevada by 192.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,548 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franco Nevada by 62.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franco Nevada by 1.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Franco Nevada by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,425,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FNV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.64.

Shares of FNV opened at $93.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.33. Franco Nevada Corp has a twelve month low of $69.16 and a twelve month high of $122.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 55.69, a P/E/G ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 40.76%. The firm had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.95%.

Franco Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

