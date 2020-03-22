Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust comprises about 1.3% of Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 409.3% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $11.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.28. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $18.35.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

