Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KL. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,825,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,287,000 after buying an additional 1,108,185 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,496,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,038,000 after buying an additional 357,973 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,234,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,459,000 after buying an additional 105,779 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,019,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,983,000 after buying an additional 66,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 982,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,996,000 after buying an additional 76,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

KL has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sector perform spec under wgt” rating to an “outperform spec under weight” rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from to in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

NYSE KL opened at $25.51 on Friday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $51.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.96.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $412.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.47 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 36.90%. Equities analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.