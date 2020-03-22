Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 222.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 20,900 shares during the quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.68.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

In other news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $487,333.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,362 shares in the company, valued at $500,622.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $17.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen cut shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.99.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

