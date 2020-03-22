Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Has $2.52 Million Holdings in Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 71.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 35,700 shares during the quarter. Napco Security Technologies comprises about 1.3% of Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned 0.46% of Napco Security Technologies worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSSC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 396,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,652,000 after buying an additional 154,835 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $2,457,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 100,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2,238.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 38,875 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 331,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,728,000 after buying an additional 31,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

NSSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

In other news, SVP Jorge Hevia sold 19,673 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $448,544.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,440.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 18,266 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $412,263.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,696.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,577 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,059 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.10. Napco Security Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $14.64 and a 12 month high of $34.91.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.04 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.