Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 84.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,142 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LITE. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth about $135,796,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth about $35,111,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 843,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,850,000 after buying an additional 162,636 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth about $9,737,000. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth about $8,905,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $62.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -776.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.27. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $93.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.18 million. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $189,413.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,061,473.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 3,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $249,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LITE shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Lumentum from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Lumentum from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Lumentum from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.21.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

