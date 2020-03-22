Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 894.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AEM shares. Barclays upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.62 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.46.

AEM opened at $36.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.70. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $64.88.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $753.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.48 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 82.47%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

