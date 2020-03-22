Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Makes New $1.56 Million Investment in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Apergy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APY. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Apergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Apergy by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Apergy by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Apergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on APY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Apergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wolfe Research cut Apergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on Apergy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens dropped their target price on Apergy from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Apergy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

NYSE APY opened at $3.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.07. Apergy Corp has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $43.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 2.54.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Apergy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $247.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Apergy Corp will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apergy

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

