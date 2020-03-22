Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Makes New Investment in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 230,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEX. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEX opened at $1.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.20. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $648.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.18 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 5.83% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. AltaCorp Capital raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.09.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

