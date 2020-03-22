Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Sells 46,016 Shares of SharpSpring Inc (NASDAQ:SHSP)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lessened its holdings in SharpSpring Inc (NASDAQ:SHSP) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,016 shares during the quarter. SharpSpring makes up 1.2% of Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned about 1.72% of SharpSpring worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in SharpSpring in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in SharpSpring by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in SharpSpring by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in SharpSpring by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in SharpSpring by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHSP stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. SharpSpring Inc has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $21.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). SharpSpring had a negative return on equity of 39.35% and a negative net margin of 54.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 million. Equities research analysts predict that SharpSpring Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SharpSpring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on SharpSpring from to in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SharpSpring presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.43.

In other SharpSpring news, CEO Richard Alan Carlson sold 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $33,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 462,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,729.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cat Rock Capital Management Lp sold 20,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $245,199.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,431 shares of company stock valued at $326,622 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation solution for small and mid-size businesses. It markets and sells its products and services through sales teams and third party resellers. The company was formerly known as SMTP, Inc and changed its name to SharpSpring, Inc in December 2015.

