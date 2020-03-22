Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Takes $2.42 Million Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 98,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,000. Halliburton accounts for 1.3% of Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 1,987.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,983 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HAL. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded Halliburton from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Halliburton from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

In related news, Director Murry Gerber purchased 155,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,056,073.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,679.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $217,358.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,354.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.67. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $32.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.06%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

