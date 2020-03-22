Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Takes Position in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 138,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Liberty Oilfield Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 11,602 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 59,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 289.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 35,526 shares during the last quarter.

LBRT opened at $2.41 on Friday. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $17.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $310.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 2.37.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $397.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.03 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 1.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Liberty Oilfield Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

LBRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $9.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Oilfield Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

