Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Takes Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,000. Thor Industries comprises 1.2% of Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Thor Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Thor Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Thor Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 11,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Thor Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Thor Industries by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Thor Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on THO shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Thor Industries from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Northcoast Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Thor Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Thor Industries from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.40.

NYSE THO opened at $35.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.46. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $89.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.87.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jan Suwinski purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.19 per share, for a total transaction of $74,380.00. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

