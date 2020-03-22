Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 2.50

News articles about Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) have trended positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Manchester United earned a media sentiment score of 2.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Manchester United’s score:

Shares of NYSE MANU traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.29. 139,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,708. The company has a market capitalization of $543.23 million, a P/E ratio of 78.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Manchester United has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $20.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.74.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $217.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.04 million. Manchester United had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 3.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manchester United will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 1%. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MANU shares. ValuEngine raised Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Manchester United from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

