Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) to report sales of $1.18 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the highest is $1.41 billion. Marathon Oil posted sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full-year sales of $4.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $5.73 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $5.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Marathon Oil had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Williams Capital assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

NYSE:MRO opened at $3.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 2.47. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $18.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman purchased 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,080,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,322,520. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 7,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

