Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

MPC traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.95. 19,579,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,067,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.69. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 4,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

