Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,610 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.68 and a 200-day moving average of $56.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.65. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.24%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.96%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

