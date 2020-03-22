Marshall Wace LLP Grows Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 198.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,461 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,433.3% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $438.45 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $271.37 and a one year high of $518.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $423.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.35.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 26.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REGN. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $409.00 to $550.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $411.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $455.96.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total transaction of $96,088.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,136.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.98, for a total transaction of $5,579,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,392,738.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,063 shares of company stock valued at $14,233,507. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

