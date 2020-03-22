Marshall Wace LLP Has $11.50 Million Stock Position in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 120.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 642,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,924 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.15% of Dropbox worth $11,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Dropbox by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,599,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180,409 shares during the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP lifted its stake in Dropbox by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,983,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Dropbox by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,311,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,128,000 after acquiring an additional 175,062 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Dropbox by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,551,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,523,000 after acquiring an additional 428,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Dropbox by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,079,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,240,000 after acquiring an additional 160,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DBX shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.55.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $17.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Dropbox Inc has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average of $18.74.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.17. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $446.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dropbox Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $35,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arash Ferdowsi sold 250,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,852,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 357,640 shares of company stock valued at $7,167,489. 31.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

