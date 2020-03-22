Marshall Wace LLP Invests $8.36 Million in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 192,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,362,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.29% of World Fuel Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,625,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 985,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,775,000 after purchasing an additional 304,944 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 192,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,353,000 after purchasing an additional 65,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INT opened at $26.53 on Friday. World Fuel Services Corp has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.36.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.23. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that World Fuel Services Corp will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

World Fuel Services declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, March 16th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.34%.

INT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of World Fuel Services in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

