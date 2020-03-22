Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Holdings in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) by 80.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058,305 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.11% of Qiagen worth $8,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,629,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,373,000 after purchasing an additional 104,532 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen in the fourth quarter worth about $121,168,000. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,334,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,743,000 after acquiring an additional 8,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,171,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,401,000 after acquiring an additional 15,020 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen in the fourth quarter worth about $72,805,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QGEN shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

QGEN opened at $36.42 on Friday. Qiagen NV has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $43.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.48. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of -182.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Qiagen had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a positive return on equity of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qiagen NV will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

