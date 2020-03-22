Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 78,915 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 1,359.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,915 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $8,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Aptiv by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in Aptiv by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,574 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its position in Aptiv by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 6,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

APTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Aptiv from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.55.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $239,571.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,211,303.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV opened at $45.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $99.04. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.89.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. Aptiv had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.