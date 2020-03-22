Marshall Wace LLP Sells 127,056 Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 62.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,056 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 1.15% of America’s Car-Mart worth $8,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 3.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $40.43 on Friday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.10 million, a PE ratio of 4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $186.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, Director Ann G. Bordelon bought 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.86 per share, for a total transaction of $58,114.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,114.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on America’s Car-Mart from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.45.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT).

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.