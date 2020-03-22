Marshall Wace LLP Sells 22,745 Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,745 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.46% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $10,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc raised its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 362,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 195,610 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 410,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,798,000 after buying an additional 15,194 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,277,000 after buying an additional 263,282 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 154,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after buying an additional 63,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CFO Kevin Robert Lind sold 4,500 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,635. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Munshi sold 15,200 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $836,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,536 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,480. 2.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $38.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 16.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.95 and a 12 month high of $64.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.53.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.21). Arena Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 49.30%. The company had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARNA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.33.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.