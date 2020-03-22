Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires 102,474 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 836.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,474 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.05% of Coca-Cola FEMSA worth $6,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KOF. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 160.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE:KOF opened at $41.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.42 and a 200 day moving average of $59.26. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $40.46 and a 12-month high of $69.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 9.46%. Equities research analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

