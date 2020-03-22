Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires 11,429 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,123 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,429 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $8,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,661,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,210,000 after purchasing an additional 319,217 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,066,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,097,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $590,050,000 after purchasing an additional 230,426 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 311,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,851,000 after purchasing an additional 176,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 562.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,045,000 after purchasing an additional 129,983 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director David P. Steiner acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.61 per share, for a total transaction of $383,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,050. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC opened at $84.65 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $152.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.09). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.94%.

VMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered Vulcan Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $172.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.11.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

