Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires 219,964 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 3,007.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,964 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of Stantec worth $6,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STN. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stantec by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Stantec by 237.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Stantec by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Stantec by 298.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Stantec by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stantec alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Stantec from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

Shares of STN stock opened at $22.96 on Friday. Stantec Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.22 and a 1-year high of $31.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.65 and its 200 day moving average is $26.33. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Stantec had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $682.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.87 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1163 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.95%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.