Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires 257,231 Shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) by 879.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,231 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.38% of Fate Therapeutics worth $5,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FATE. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 153.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 92,628 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 184,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 50,312 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,590,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,710,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,098,000 after buying an additional 282,710 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $117,933.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,473.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $636,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,969 shares in the company, valued at $11,324,461.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FATE stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.71. Fate Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 8.17 and a quick ratio of 8.17.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 919.00% and a negative return on equity of 49.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FATE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $25.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.94.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

