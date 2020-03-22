Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires 96,303 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 133.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,303 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.23% of Brooks Automation worth $7,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,032,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,807 shares in the company, valued at $5,772,631.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 58,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $2,410,071.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,807 shares in the company, valued at $5,800,592.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,588 shares of company stock worth $3,719,601 over the last quarter. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRKS. TheStreet cut shares of Brooks Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $54.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Brooks Automation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.51. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 1-year low of $21.19 and a 1-year high of $50.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.63.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 53.68% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $210.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

