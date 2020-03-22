Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires Shares of 103,542 Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 103,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,813,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.39% of Cortexyme at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Cortexyme by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cortexyme in the fourth quarter valued at about $592,000. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cortexyme during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Cortexyme by 1,517.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Cortexyme by 669.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 10,539 shares during the last quarter. 27.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cortexyme stock opened at $41.04 on Friday. Cortexyme, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $73.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.98.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts anticipate that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

