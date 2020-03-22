Marshall Wace North America L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 67.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,039 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $7,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 145,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,085,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 88,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,674,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 357,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,936,000 after buying an additional 5,558 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,062,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,883,000 after buying an additional 61,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 55.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $218.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.30.

EL opened at $151.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.98. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $137.01 and a 1-year high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. Estee Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

