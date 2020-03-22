Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys 120,370 Shares of Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 258.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,370 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.81% of Malibu Boats worth $6,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at $3,591,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Malibu Boats by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 16,529 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Malibu Boats by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 156,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 19,650 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at $1,032,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Malibu Boats by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,591,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,183,000 after purchasing an additional 364,768 shares in the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MBUU shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Malibu Boats currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Shares of MBUU opened at $24.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.70 and a 200-day moving average of $37.58. Malibu Boats Inc has a one year low of $22.84 and a one year high of $52.13. The company has a market cap of $537.46 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 39.76%. The company had revenue of $180.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Malibu Boats Inc will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

