Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys 54,363 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 2,139.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,363 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $7,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,143.8% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 531.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

SRPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.95.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $87.01 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $158.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.73.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $100.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.10 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 187.77% and a negative return on equity of 67.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -8.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $584,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,596.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.